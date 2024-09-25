Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shenzhou International Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. 19,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,116. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

Shenzhou International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

