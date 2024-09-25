SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001145 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $872.05 million and approximately $419,394.91 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009004 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00013760 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,824.06 or 0.99928031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008124 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00062245 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.7347191 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $576,550.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

