Jupiter Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.30 Billion (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $100.40 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Jupiter token can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter launched on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.89120423 USD and is up 8.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 513 active market(s) with $154,704,995.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

