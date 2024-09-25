Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.25 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.25 billion and approximately $93.13 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $9.02 or 0.00014350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00043060 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000596 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 523,459,645 coins and its circulating supply is 471,355,480 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

