Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.37 and last traded at C$7.27. 14,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 253,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.25.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.83.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.