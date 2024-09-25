Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report) dropped 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 31,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 38,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Landsea Homes Stock Down 12.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

