Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Shares Down 5.8%

Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$31.79 and last traded at C$31.79. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.75.
Hensoldt Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.22.
About Hensoldt
HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.
