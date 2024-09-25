Coliseum Acquisition (NASDAQ:MITAW) Shares Up 323.9%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 323.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 10,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 27,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.
Coliseum Acquisition Trading Down 62.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile
Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
