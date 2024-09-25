Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) Shares Down 0.5%

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.84. 8,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 480,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Lichen China Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lichen China

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lichen China stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.14% of Lichen China at the end of the most recent quarter.

Lichen China Company Profile

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

