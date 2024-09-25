bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Stock Price Up 9.3%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.71. 2,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 4,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
