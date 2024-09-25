Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Grainger plc (OTC:GRGTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Grainger Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

