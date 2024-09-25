374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Trading Down 11.7%

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.36. 139,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 122,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

374Water Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $170.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of -0.37.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water

374Water Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWO. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of 374Water by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 255,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,440 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 374Water by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 247,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 374Water by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 396,756 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 374Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,628,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

