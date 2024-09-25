374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Trading Down 11.7%

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.36. 139,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 122,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
374Water Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $170.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of -0.37.
374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water
374Water Company Profile
374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.
