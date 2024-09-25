Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 14,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 178,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
Anghami Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.
About Anghami
Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anghami
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.