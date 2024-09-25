Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 14,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 178,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Anghami Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

