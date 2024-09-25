Target Global Acquisition I (NASDAQ:TGAA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 741,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 21.8% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 555,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,480 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

