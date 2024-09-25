Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Trading Down 1.2%

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 51,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 123,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Golden Matrix Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.95 million, a PE ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Golden Matrix Group by 675.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

