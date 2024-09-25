DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Trading Down 1.1%

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 653,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 767,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
DeFi Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $640.67 million and a PE ratio of -30.66.
About DeFi Technologies
DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DeFi Technologies
- About the Markup Calculator
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.