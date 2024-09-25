DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Trading Down 1.1%

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 653,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 767,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

DeFi Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $640.67 million and a PE ratio of -30.66.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.

