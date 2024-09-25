Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Trading 5.4% Higher

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 3,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 8,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Genenta Science Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genenta Science

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genenta Science stock. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned about 1.10% of Genenta Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

