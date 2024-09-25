Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Trading Down 45.9%

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) traded down 45.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 479,948 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 790% from the average session volume of 53,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Freshlocal Solutions Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.
About Freshlocal Solutions
Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.
