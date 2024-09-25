Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) were up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 23,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 14,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Blackboxstocks Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a negative net margin of 108.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Blackboxstocks

In related news, CEO Gust Kepler bought 25,000 shares of Blackboxstocks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 598,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

