InCapta (OTCMKTS:INCT) Shares Up 0.4%

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as 3.10 and last traded at 2.81. 4,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,092,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.80.
InCapta Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is 1.13 and its 200-day moving average is 0.38.
InCapta Company Profile
InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding company. It is primarily involved in the pre-production of two full-length movies; development of a weekly half hour television show; and production of a radio talk show with LeadingEdgeRadio.com. InCapta, Inc is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
