Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 20,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 40,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.