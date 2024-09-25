Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Trading Up 7.6%

Nickel Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Nickel Industries Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

About Nickel Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining, nickel pig iron, and nickel matte production activities. It is also involved in the production of mixed hydroxide precipitate for use in the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as Nickel Mines Limited and changed its name to Nickel Industries Limited in June 2022.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.