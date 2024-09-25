Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
Ingenia Communities Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.
Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile
Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.
