Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $35.75. 18,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 27,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.
Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $126.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 525,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,133,000. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 15.33% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Company Profile
The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.
Further Reading
