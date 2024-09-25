Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.70 and last traded at C$5.66. 386,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 134,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Snowline Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Snowline Gold Stock Performance
Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Snowline Gold
Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.
