Digihost Technology (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Shares Down 4.2%

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57. 403,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 358,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.57.
Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
