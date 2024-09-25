Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Trading Up 0.3%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.25. 115,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 80,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 306.5% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

