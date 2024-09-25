Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Volex plc (OTC:VLXGF – Get Free Report) was down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Volex Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

