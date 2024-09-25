AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Trading 2.6% Higher

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 399,670 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 475% from the average daily volume of 69,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.
AirSculpt Technologies Trading Down 7.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $312.03 million, a P/E ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.
AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.
