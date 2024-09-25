Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Forbo Holding AG (OTCMKTS:FBOHY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.98 and last traded at $37.98. Approximately 9 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85.

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, Flotex, the washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for laying, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring.

