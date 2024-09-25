Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 16,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 42,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.
Aimia Inc invests in public and private companies. It operates through Bozzetto, Cortland International, and Holdings segments. The company, through its long-term investments, provides specialty chemicals, textiles, and water and dispersion chemical solutions in various applications, including textile, home and personal care, plasterboard, and agrochemical markets; manufactures synthetic fiber ropes, as well as offers netting solutions for maritime and other industrial customers; and manufactures and supplies ropes, slings, and tethers for aerospace and defense, marine, renewables, and other industrial end markets.
