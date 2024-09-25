Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $33.29. Approximately 8,672 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $89.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBAP. Crosspoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,642,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 180.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 427,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,506 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,956,000. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

