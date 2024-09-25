Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Shares Up 9.3%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Ushio Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

Ushio Company Profile

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

