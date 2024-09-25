iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.35 and last traded at $32.43. 17,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $77.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 2,243.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 577,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after buying an additional 553,187 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $160,000.

About iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

