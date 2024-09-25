Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Trading Down 7%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.87. 108,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 101,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

