Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 17,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 32,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($1.17). Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 124.29%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -12.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
