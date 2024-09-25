Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.91 and last traded at $30.87. 4,201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 4,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Clough Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Select Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Select Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $535,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Select Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,279,000.

Clough Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have positive environmental, social and governance attributes as viewed by the fund adviser.

