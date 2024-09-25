BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Trading 0.2% Higher

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,350 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

BioNxt Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains.

