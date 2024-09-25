Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 495,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,413% from the average daily volume of 32,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.