Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Cellcom Israel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $294.91 million for the quarter.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

