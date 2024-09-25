Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Price Performance

FEDU stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. 9,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Four Seasons Education has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also offers consulting services; and tourism services, including travel agency services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.