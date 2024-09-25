Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,754,000 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 15,157,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 204.0 days.

HDALF remained flat at $1.84 on Wednesday. Haidilao International has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

