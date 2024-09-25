Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,754,000 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 15,157,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 204.0 days.
Haidilao International Price Performance
HDALF remained flat at $1.84 on Wednesday. Haidilao International has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.
About Haidilao International
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Haidilao International
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.