Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

EIC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. 178,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,151. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Eagle Point Income in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Point Income

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIC. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 158,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.