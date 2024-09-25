Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Decreases By 84.6%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the August 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $237,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CII traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.54. 84,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,932. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $20.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

