Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Down 88.3% in September

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Freeman Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FMANF remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,353. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.
About Freeman Gold
