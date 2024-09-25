Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Down 88.3% in September

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Freeman Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FMANF remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,353. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

