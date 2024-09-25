ASD Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. ASD has a market cap of $24.01 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001146 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013812 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,949.94 or 0.99989595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008098 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03544365 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,239,792.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars.

