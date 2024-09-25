Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.15 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and approximately $73.53 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00043023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,626,478,656 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,626,478,655.97046 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05899813 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $53,556,279.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

