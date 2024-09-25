Xai (XAI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $144.31 Million

Xai (XAI) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Xai token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xai has a market capitalization of $144.31 million and $21.01 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xai has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xai alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00263075 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,301,258,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 664,916,251 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,300,493,057.6067095 with 664,150,668.3263843 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.22986473 USD and is up 7.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $26,183,782.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.