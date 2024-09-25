Chiliz Trading Up 17.3% This Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $586.43 million and approximately $175.11 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 9,085,685,432 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

