AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells $61,958.73 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $61,958.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvidXchange alerts:

On Friday, September 13th, Ryan Stahl sold 2,649 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $20,582.73.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AVDX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,483. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.13 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 96.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the second quarter worth $133,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVDX

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.